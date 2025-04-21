Adil Shukurov: “Neftchi is struggling”

Veteran footballer Adil Shukurov has weighed in on the recent Qarabag vs Neftchi clash in Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League, downplaying the notion of the matchup being a true derby.

“Games between Qarabag and Neftchi are called derbies only in name. In reality, there’s no rivalry anymore—Qarabag clearly dominates these encounters,” Shukurov said in an interview with AZERTAC, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized Qarabag’s convincing superiority over their longtime rivals:

“The Aghdam side has a well-established squad and is used to a packed match schedule. Neftchi, on the other hand, is struggling. They can’t field a consistent lineup and haven’t even scored a single goal against Qarabag this season. Head coach Samir Abasov has admitted that there are many issues within the squad. It’s clear that the players are unable to fully execute the coach’s game plan. Right now, the club is focusing entirely on the Azerbaijan Cup.”

Shukurov also pointed to defensive issues as a major factor in Neftchi’s underperformance:

“Errors in defense are costing Neftchi dearly. The inconsistent play of defenders Hojjat Haghverdi and Yuri Matias is disrupting the coach’s tactical plans. Matias, in particular, sometimes makes reckless decisions that undo the coaching staff’s work during the week. It’s no surprise the team is in poor form—defensive instability is at the root of the problem.”

Looking ahead, Shukurov commented on Neftchi’s upcoming Azerbaijan Cup semifinal second leg against Sabah FC:

“Regardless of how Neftchi performs in the cup, their overall season has been disappointing. Sabah are the clear favorites—they’re consistent and strong both in attack and defense.”

Qarabag defeated Neftchi 3-0 in their latest league match.

