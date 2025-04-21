High-scoring draw for Renat Dadashov’s team in Poland

Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov featured in his club’s latest Polish Ekstraklasa fixture.

Dadashov’s team Radomiak Radom faced off against Puszcza Niepołomice in an away match as part of Matchday 29.

The entertaining clash ended in a 2–2 draw, with no side able to secure the win.

Dadashov entered the pitch in the 65th minute, contributing to his side’s efforts in what turned out to be a productive encounter.

Following this result, Radomiak now sits 13th in the league table with 35 points.

Idman.biz