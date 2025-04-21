Erzurumspor interested in Azerbaijani player: "I'd love to experience life as a foreigner"

Rufat Abdullazada, a player for Azerbaijan's Sabail FC, has expressed his desire to experience life as a foreign player, as Turkish club Erzurumspor shows interest in him.

In an interview with Sportal.az, the 25-year-old midfielder shared, “I would love to live the life of a foreign player.” Despite this, Abdullazada emphasized that his focus remains solely on helping his current team, Sabail, secure their position in the Premier League. “As a team, we are all focused on this season. We will fight to the end as part of the Sabail family. Our goal is to keep the team in the Premier League,” Idman.biz reports.

Abdullazada joined Sabail FC on July 1, 2023, and his contract is valid until June 30, 2026.

Idman.biz