20 April 2025
EN

Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Football
News
20 April 2025 10:08
15
Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League with three matches to go, earning a long-awaited promotion to the Süper Lig.

The Green Blacks will return to Turkey’s top-tier league after a 16-year absence, Idman.biz reports.

Kocaelispor last competed in the Süper Lig during the 2008/09 season. At the time, former Azerbaijan national team captain Rashad Sadiqov was part of the squad. That season, another Azerbaijani player, Ramal Huseynov, also appeared in one match and scored a goal for the team. More recently, national team forward Ramil Sheydayev represented Kocaelispor during the previous season.

Earlier this year, Turkiye’s TRT Spor named Rashad Sadygov in Kocaelispor’s all-time best XI of foreign players — a symbolic tribute to the club's top international talents.

Idman.biz

Related news

Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy
11:11
Football

Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy

The experienced striker added that Turan Tovuz is a good team that fights until the end
Champions are determined in two more countries
10:35
Football

Champions are determined in two more countries

In San Marino, the Virtus club achieved the same achievement
WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble
09:30
Football

WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble

Matchday 32 action continued in Spain’s LaLiga with four more games

WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma
09:21
Football

WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma

Three matches were played as part of Matchday 33 in Italy’s Serie A

WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin
09:13
Football

WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin

Matchday 30 of the German Bundesliga kicked off with plenty of goals and drama
WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle
09:01
Football

WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle

The 33rd round of the English Premier League has kicked off with exciting matchups

Most read

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"
18 April 10:53
Football

Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

Leo Messi hails Pep Guardiola as a football visionary
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad