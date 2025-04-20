Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League with three matches to go, earning a long-awaited promotion to the Süper Lig.

The Green Blacks will return to Turkey’s top-tier league after a 16-year absence, Idman.biz reports.

Kocaelispor last competed in the Süper Lig during the 2008/09 season. At the time, former Azerbaijan national team captain Rashad Sadiqov was part of the squad. That season, another Azerbaijani player, Ramal Huseynov, also appeared in one match and scored a goal for the team. More recently, national team forward Ramil Sheydayev represented Kocaelispor during the previous season.

Earlier this year, Turkiye’s TRT Spor named Rashad Sadygov in Kocaelispor’s all-time best XI of foreign players — a symbolic tribute to the club's top international talents.

