Arif Asadov: “The intrigue in the Azerbaijani derby has already decreased” - VIDEO

Former coach of the Azerbaijani national team Arif Asadov has expressed his thoughts on the match between Qarabağ and Neftchi to be held in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League.

The experienced specialist said in an interview with Idman.biz that the intrigue in the Azerbaijani derby has already decreased.

Nevertheless, Asadov believes that today's match will be interesting.

Stating that Neftchi is currently more focused on the Azerbaijani Cup, the specialist emphasized that Samir Abasov can play well in certain rotations.

He also spoke about Qarabag's early championship.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz