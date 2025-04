Outsiders Caen lost their chance to stay in French Ligue 2 after losing 0:3 to Martignac away.

The team was relegated to the country's third division for the first time since 1983, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Caen is 10 points behind 16th place with three rounds left in the season, finishing last in the standings.

Real Madrid and France striker Kylian Mbappe bought a controlling stake in the club for 20 million euros last summer.

Idman.biz