18 April 2025
EN

WATCH: Fiorentina and Chelsea advance, Djurgårdens snatch final semifinal spot

Football
News
18 April 2025 09:02
33
The UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals wrapped up tonight, with all four semifinalists now confirmed.

The favorites have successfully progressed to the next stage, Idman.biz reports.
Fiorentina and Real Betis booked their places in the semifinals based on aggregate results. The Italian side eliminated Celje, while the Spanish team saw off Jagiellonia.

Despite a home defeat to Legia, Chelsea cruised into the semifinals thanks to their dominant win in the first leg. Meanwhile, the most dramatic clash unfolded between Rapid Vienna and Djurgårdens, with the Swedish side overturning their first-leg loss by triumphing in extra time in Austria.

The Conference League semifinals are scheduled for May 1 and May 8.

UEFA Europa Conference League
Quarterfinals – Second Leg
April 17

20:45. Fiorentina 2–2 Celje
Goals: Mandragora (37'), Kouamé (67') – Matko (54'), Nemanić (65')
First leg: 2–1

20:45. Jagiellonia 1–1 Betis
Goals: Churlinov (81') – Bakambu (78')
First leg: 0–2

23:00. Chelsea 1–2 Legia
Goals: Cucurella (33') – Pekhart (10' pen.), Kapuadi (53')
First leg: 3–0

23:00. Rapid Vienna 1–2 Djurgården (AET 0–2)
Goals: Grüll (45+1 pen.) – Danielson (42' pen.), Kosugi (77'), Gulliksen (93', 105')
First leg: 1–0

