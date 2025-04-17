Slavčo Georgievski: "Neftchi’s main problem is psychological" – INTERVIEW

Former Neftchi player Slavčo Georgievski spoke to Sportal.az, sharing his thoughts on the current state of the club, their recent setbacks, and what lies ahead.

– Neftchi were leading 2-0 in the last Premier League round but ended up losing 4-2 to Zira. In your opinion, why can’t the team secure a win even after scoring two goals?

– That’s football, it happens. When you’re 2-0 up and concede one, your chances of keeping the lead drop by half. Usually, such matches end 2-2. But losing 4-2? That says a lot. I believe the main issue at Neftchi is psychological.

– Does the team need a complete overhaul this summer?

– Most likely, some changes are needed. The current squad isn’t capable of elevating the team’s performance. A two-year team-building strategy should begin this summer. Still, massive changes can hurt the team. Bringing in 2–3 strong players is essential.

– Head coach Samir Abasov has said their priority is winning the national cup. But how can a team that gives up a 2-0 lead in the league hope to succeed in the cup?

– It’s been clear since December that Neftchi had no chance of winning the league. That’s when they should’ve focused fully on the cup. When there’s such a big point gap with Qarabag, how can they compete in Europe? It’s hard to be optimistic.

– Neftchi lost 2-1 at home to Sabah in the first leg of the national cup semifinals. What are their chances of reaching the final?

– Neftchi must beat Sabah. If not... it would be a disgrace. At that point, the team needs to be rebuilt from scratch. The best players from the U19 and U21 squads should be brought in, along with a few quality foreign players. But rushing for trophies isn’t the way. Neftchi hasn’t been winning titles anyway. The goal should be to build a strong team over the next two years, then go all in for the title. Constantly changing players every summer won’t work.

– Starting from the 2025/2026 season, the Premier League will lift the foreign player limit. How will this affect Neftchi?

– Honestly, I don’t agree with the decision. Let’s say it helps Neftchi and other clubs – what about local players? What about the national team? If there are too many foreign players, locals will have fewer opportunities. They’ll need to work harder to earn their place. This rule has both pros and cons. Ideally, clubs should develop young players and also bring in quality foreigners. The best U19 and U21 players should play for Neftchi – that’s how they’ll grow.

Idman.biz