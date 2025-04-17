WATCH: Kady sends message to fans: “We feel a huge difference when you're there”

“Come to the game and let’s win together!”

Qarabag midfielder Kady Borges has delivered a heartfelt message to fans ahead of the highly anticipated Misli Premier League clash between Qarabag and Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old took to social media to rally support from the club’s loyal followers, urging them to fill the stands at the upcoming match:

“We’re counting on your support in the upcoming game. You mean a lot to us. When you’re in the stadium cheering us on, we feel an incredible difference.”

The Qarabag vs. Neftchi match will take place on April 19 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Idman.biz