Faig Hajiyev: “Many questions will be answered in the match against Araz-Nakhchivan”

“This is a crucial match for both teams — many questions will find their answers on the pitch.”

Turan Tovuz defender Faig Hajiyev shared these thoughts with Idman.biz ahead of the highly anticipated Matchday 31 clash in the Misli Premier League against Araz-Nakhchivan.

The 26-year-old emphasized that his team is fully prepared for the encounter:

“We know we’re in for a tough match tomorrow. Our preparations have gone very well — now it’s time to put that into action. The atmosphere in the team is great. If we stick to our game plan, we believe things will go our way. We all understand how important this game is. That’s why we’re determined to win, improve our position in the standings, and bring joy to our loyal supporters. Just like every match, we’re stepping onto the field to win. I truly believe we can do it.”

Hajiyev also commented on Turan Tovuz’s chances of qualifying for European competitions:

“At this point, our chances are 50/50. Finishing fourth doesn’t guarantee a spot in Europe — the cup outcome will play a big role.”

The Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Turan Tovuz match is scheduled for 19:00 tomorrow at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz