Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes.

Chelsea are in a strong position to progress after a dominant 3-0 win over Legia in the first leg, Idman.biz reports.

Real Betis, who won 2-0 at home, head to Poland to face Jagiellonia. Fiorentina and Rapid Vienna also aim to defend their narrow first-leg leads on home turf.

The semi-finals are scheduled for May 1 and 8.

Conference League – Quarter-finals, Second Leg

April 17

20:45. Fiorentina vs Celje (First leg: 2-1)

20:45. Jagiellonia vs Betis (First leg: 0-2)

23:00. Chelsea vs Legia (First leg: 3-0)

23:00. Rapid Vienna vs Djurgardens (First leg: 1-0)

Idman.biz