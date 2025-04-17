WATCH: Real and Bayern say goodbye to the Champions League

The Champions League quarterfinals have officially concluded.

The last two second-leg matches of the round were played today, Idman.biz reports.

Real Madrid, hoping to overturn a heavy defeat suffered in England, faced Arsenal at home. Despite their efforts, the Spanish giants failed to make a comeback, losing 2-1, which saw the London side advance.

In the other clash, Inter Milan hosted Bayern Munich. The German side took the lead after halftime, but Inter responded swiftly with two goals. Although Bayern managed to equalize, the draw was not enough for them to progress.

Champions League Quarterfinals

2nd Legs

April 16

23:00. Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal

Goals: Vinícius Júnior (67) – Bukayo Saka (65), Gabriel Martinelli (90+3)

First leg: 0–3

23:00. Inter Milan 2–2 Bayern Munich

Goals: Lautaro Martínez (58), Benjamin Pavard (61) – Harry Kane (52), Eric Dier (76)

First leg: 2–2

The semifinals will take place on April 29–30 and May 6–7.

Idman.biz