No place for racism in Azerbaijani football

Racist behavior during the Matchday 30 clash between Neftchi and Zira in the Misli Premier League has not gone unpunished.

AFFA’s Disciplinary Committee has taken official action after investigating the incident, Idman.biz reports.

During the match, Neftchi fans directed racist chants at an opposing player, targeting him based on his racial background. In response, the club has been fined 2,000 AZN.

AFFA’s swift decision sends a clear message: racism has no place in Azerbaijani football.

Idman.biz