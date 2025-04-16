Azerbaijani Referee: "It's an honor to be appointed for the World Championship"

"It’s an honor to be appointed for the World Championship," said Azerbaijani referee Rza Mammadov, who has been selected to officiate at the upcoming WMF World Cup to be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Mammadov expressed his pride in representing Azerbaijan on such a prestigious stage during an interview with Report.

"It's a source of joy that the WMF World Cup is being held in our country," he said. "I've been officiating matches in the Azerbaijani Minifootball Championship for three years and even refereed this year’s final. Being chosen for the World Cup is a proud moment. I'm honored to represent Azerbaijan at this tournament."

Before the championship, Mammadov will also take part in an international tournament in Slovakia from April 28 to May 2, which will serve as preparation for the main event.

The WMF World Cup, featuring 32 teams, will be held from May 21 to June 1 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Idman.biz