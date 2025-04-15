Who are the ones encouraging Yassine Benzia to leave Qarabag?

Yassine Benzia, a player for Qarabag, is demanding an increase in his salary to remain at the club. The 30-year-old footballer's contract with the club expires this summer.

Idman.biz, citing QOL.az, reports that Benzia wants to stay with Qarabag, but only if his salary is raised in the new contract. The Algerian player’s earnings for the current season at the Aghdam club are reportedly close to 700,000 manats. However, the club has not disclosed the exact amount of his salary.

Both parties are looking to sign a new contract. Club officials have stated that they have had discussions with Benzia in recent weeks. The player himself confirmed on April 11 that he has been in talks with Qarabag about extending his contract. However, when asked about staying at the club for the upcoming season, he gave an uncertain response.

“I can’t give a definitive answer right now, as discussions are ongoing. Of course, I am happy to be at Qarabag. The head coach, the club—everything is great for me. But we’ll have to wait and see how the negotiations conclude,” said Benzia.

Benzia also wants to stay at Qarabag because the team is a regular participant in European competitions. Every footballer aspires to play in the main stages of these tournaments and showcase their abilities.

On the other hand, the attractive offers he has received are increasing the likelihood of him leaving.

Meanwhile, several Algerian media outlets have reported that Benzia is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. It is claimed that a new chapter in his career will begin, and that he will play in Saudi Arabia next season. The 30-year-old player is reportedly drawn to the financial opportunities.

After a successful run at the Aghdam club, Benzia was called up to the national team again in March 2024. According to Algeria’s DZfoot website, some of his teammates in the national team are encouraging him to leave Qarabag and play in Saudi Arabia. These players are also active in that league, including Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad), and Said Benrahma (NEOM SC). The website mentions that Benzia has been influenced by the conversations with these players.

Several major Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in him, although their names have not been revealed. However, it is suggested that if Benzia leaves Qarabag, he will sign the most lucrative contract of his career.

