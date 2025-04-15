Sabail fines Soulyman Allouch for on-field misconduct

Sabail FC has fined its Dutch midfielder Soulyman Allouch 3,000 AZN following his red card in the Premier League’s 26th round match against Zira.

Idman.biz, via Sportal.az, reports that Allouch received a straight red card for aggressive behavior during the game, leaving his team a man down. He was subsequently handed a four-match suspension by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee

In response, the club also imposed a fine, citing his unsportsmanlike conduct and the disadvantage he placed the team in during a crucial match.

Despite the incident, Allouch is expected to return to action in Matchday 31 when Səbail face Sabah FC in the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz