In what area is Qarabag underdog? - STATS REVEAL

Thirty rounds have been played in the Misli Premier League, and while the points table offers a general view of each team's performance, it doesn't paint the full picture. To truly understand how the clubs have fared this season, it's crucial to dive into detailed match statistics.

Idman.biz has analyzed key performance indicators over the last 30 rounds to determine which teams are excelling and which are falling behind.

League leaders Qarabag have scored the most goals (74), while bottom-placed Sabail have found the net just 23 times. On the defensive end, Qarabag have also conceded the fewest goals (17), whereas Kapaz, currently in 9th place, have let in the most (53).

There's a stark contrast between the top and bottom—Qarabag have recorded 18 clean sheets, three times more than last-placed Sabah, who have just 6.

No surprise here—Qarabag dominate possession with an average of 66.4% per game. Shamakhi, meanwhile, trails far behind with just 38.3%.

In accurate passes, Qarabag are once again ahead with an average of 493.0 per match. In contrast, Shamakhi average just 199.2.

When it comes to long passes, Sumgayit lead with 26.9 per game, while Neftchi register the fewest at 21.2.

Sabah slightly edge Qarabag in this metric (6.0 vs 5.9), while Sabail are well behind with only 2.2 crosses per game.

Qarabag players average 20.7 successful dribbles per game. For Kapaz, that number drops to just 11.

Qarabag also top the league in throw-ins with 15.7 per game, while Kapaz have the fewest at 8.6.

Here’s the twist: Sumgayit shine in ball recoveries (38.8 per match), while Qarabag surprisingly lag behind with just 30.2—their only underperformance among all major metrics.

Qarabag approach the corner flag most often (6.5), while Kapaz do so the least (3.5).

Sabah are the most foul-prone team with 15.9 infractions per game, while Turan-Tovuz are the cleanest side at 12.3.

While Qarabag dominate almost every statistical category, they trail in one area—ball recoveries. It’s the only aspect where the team finds itself in the underdog position.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz