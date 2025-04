Today is the birthday of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov and football player Musa Gurbanli.

The father turns 53 and the son turns 23, Idman.biz reports.

Gurban Gurbanov scored 12 goals in 68 matches for the Azerbaijani national team between 1992 and 2005 (2 more goals in the match against the Olympic team of Kazakhstan), while Musa Gurbanli scored 3 goals in 17 matches since 2020.

Idman.biz