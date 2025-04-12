13 April 2025
Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"

12 April 2025 15:32
31
"We have devoted our whole lives to football".

It was stated by Emin Guliyev, a former defender and midfielder of the Azerbaijani national football team, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, in a statement to Idman.biz.

The veteran football player said that he would celebrate his birthday with his family.

Speaking about his past days, Guliyev particularly distinguished the period when he played for the national team: "It is not a national club, but a team of the whole people. That is why playing for the national team was a proud feeling. We have many wonderful memories from that period".

He said that he is still friends with some of his former teammates: "We continue to have friendly relations with Alim Gurbanov, Zaur Ismayilov, Zaur Ramazanov, Huseyn Mahammadov. Among my teammates there are people with whom I am very close friends today".

The veteran football player is currently unemployed: "I am a category B coach. My last job was an elite school of AFFA. I have been unemployed for 4-5 years. Despite this, I have not been away from football. I constantly follow the matches and the championship. If I receive offers, I will evaluate them."

Emin Guliyev scored 3 goals in 52 games for the Azerbaijani national team in 2000-2008. He spent most of his career in Khazar Lankaran, and also briefly lived as a legionnaire in Bulgaria (Lovech) and Russia (Spartak-Alania). He worked as an assistant coach in Khazar Lankaran and for a while served as the head coach.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

