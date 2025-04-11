AFFA Secretary General: "We must start from scratch at this time"

"We must start from scratch at this time. We cannot achieve a result by doing cosmetic work".

AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev said these words during his speech at the organization's Reporting Conference, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that the situation in our football is not encouraging: "It is a fact that the current situation of Azerbaijani football is not encouraging. We must accept this and get our football off the path of failure. Although some points written in the Development Strategy we adopted two months ago were not accepted by critics, I believe that we will achieve successful results. Implementing the strategy has already become our routine work. AFFA's current structure is not sufficient to achieve our goals. Necessary steps will be taken in this direction".

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz