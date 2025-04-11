WATCH: Lazio suffer heavy blow in Norway, three draws in Europa League quarter-finals

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals kicked off.

Four matches were played in the first leg of the quarter-final stage, Idman.biz reports.

Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt defeated Lazio at home, scoring two unanswered goals against the Italian team. The Vikings struck in the 47th and 69th minutes.

The other three matches ended in draws. Rangers and Athletic played out a goalless stalemate. The visitors came close to winning but failed to convert a penalty. Tottenham faced Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1–1 draw, while Lyon and Manchester United shared the spoils in a thrilling 2–2 match.

The return legs will be played on April 17.

Europa League

Quarter-finals, First Leg

April 10

20:45 Bodø/Glimt – Lazio 2–0

Goals: Saltnes (47', 69')

23:00 Lyon – Manchester United 2–2

Goals: Almada (25'), Cherki (90+5') – Yoro (45+5'), Zirkzee (88')

23:00 Rangers – Athletic 0–0

23:00 Tottenham – Eintracht 1–1

Goals: Porro (26') – Ekitike (6')

