Arabs offer Kevin de Bruyne a €24 million deal

The terms of the offer received by Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne have been revealed.

While Inter Miami is considered the main candidate to sign the midfielder, the 33-year-old player has also received an attractive proposal from Saudi Arabia, Idman.biz reports.

De Bruyne, who will be leaving Manchester City this summer, is targeted by lower league team Neom. The Arabs have offered him an annual salary of €24 million, and the parties are currently in talks.

Inter Miami is also awaiting his final decision. The U.S. team has proposed a 2+3-year contract.

Kevin has announced that he will not extend his contract with Manchester City, which will expire this summer.

Idman.biz