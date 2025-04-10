Shamakhi goalkeeper Ricardo Fernandes: “We must always feel the danger and pressure” – INTERVIEW

In an interview with Sportal.az, Ricardo Fernandes, the goalkeeper of Shamakhi, shared his thoughts on recent performances and the challenges ahead.

- Shamakhi lost to Neftchi in the last match. What do you think led to the defeat? Could a different result have been possible?

- Honestly, we couldn’t play our game. This definitely had an impact on the result. Of course, it wasn’t the result we wanted. Now we need to analyze our mistakes and correct them as quickly as possible.

- This season, Shamakhi hasn’t been able to beat Neftchi, though you've caused difficulties for many other teams. Was Neftchi a particularly tough opponent for you?

- We all know that Neftchi is a big club with a strong squad. We’ve always had competitive matches against them, and we’ve made costly mistakes. However, they always play balanced games against big teams.

- With 28 points, Shamakhi sits in 8th place, just ahead of Kapaz and Sabail. Do you feel the danger of relegation?

- We must always feel the danger and pressure. We can’t afford to relax. We must keep striving and gather as many points as possible. We’re in the final stage of the championship, and every point is crucial.

- Shamakhi will face Sumgayit in the 30th round of the Premier League. Do you think you can defeat them? Is Sumgayit a strong opponent for you?

- It will be an important game for both teams. It will be tough, but we need to do our best and fight for the best possible result. We cannot adapt to our current situation; we must respond to it.

- You’ve been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, and many local clubs have shown interest in you. It seems you’ll stay at Shamakhi. Have you reached an agreement for a new contract?

- I just try to do my job as best as I can and help the club. I’m happy here. I want to help Shamakhi achieve all of its goals. I really love living in Azerbaijan. From day one, I’ve received a wonderful reception. Azerbaijan is a great country.

- From next season, there will be no foreign player limit in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Local players are concerned about this. Do you think the removal of the foreign player limit is good or bad for Azerbaijani football?

- This is a topic for the league and federation to address. But honestly, I think it will be beneficial for all parties involved.

Idman.biz