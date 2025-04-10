AFFA leadership congratulates Yashar Vahabzada on his 65th birthday

The leadership of AFFA has extended heartfelt congratulations to veteran footballer Yashar Vahabzada on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

AFFA’s press service released a statement regarding the celebration, Idman.biz reports.

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev and Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev met with Vahabzada to personally convey their well wishes for his health and continued success.

To mark the occasion, the veteran footballer was presented with a commemorative gift.

Idman.biz