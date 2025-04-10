Azerbaijani representative to officiate in UEFA quarter-finals for the first time

Konul Mehdiyeva, Vice President of AFFA and a member of the Executive Committee, has received another prestigious appointment from UEFA.

She will serve as the UEFA representative for the UEFA Conference League quarter-final match between Austria's Rapid and Sweden's Djurgarden, Idman.biz reports.

This marks the first time an Azerbaijani representative has been assigned to officiate in this stage of a European club competition.

The match will take place on April 17 in Vienna, starting at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz