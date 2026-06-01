Azerbaijan international Zamiq Aliyev wins Albanian title with Egnatia

Azerbaijan national team defender Zamiq Aliyev has become an Albanian champion with Egnatia following the club’s final-round victory over Dinamo Tirana, İdman.Biz reports.

Egnatia secured a 2-0 win to officially clinch the league title, with both goals scored in the first half. Aliyev started the match in the starting line-up and was substituted at half-time.

The triumph marked Egnatia’s third consecutive Albanian championship, underlining the club’s growing dominance in domestic football in recent seasons.

Aliyev joined the Albanian side as part of his first experience abroad and has continued to gain valuable playing time while also remaining involved with the Azerbaijan national team setup.

The defender is regarded as one of the promising players in Azerbaijani football and could now have the opportunity to feature with Egnatia in European competitions next season.