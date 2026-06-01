1 June 2026
EN

Azerbaijan international Zamiq Aliyev wins Albanian title with Egnatia

Azerbaijan football
News
1 June 2026 13:09
37
Azerbaijan international Zamiq Aliyev wins Albanian title with Egnatia

Azerbaijan national team defender Zamiq Aliyev has become an Albanian champion with Egnatia following the club’s final-round victory over Dinamo Tirana, İdman.Biz reports.

Egnatia secured a 2-0 win to officially clinch the league title, with both goals scored in the first half. Aliyev started the match in the starting line-up and was substituted at half-time.

The triumph marked Egnatia’s third consecutive Albanian championship, underlining the club’s growing dominance in domestic football in recent seasons.

Aliyev joined the Albanian side as part of his first experience abroad and has continued to gain valuable playing time while also remaining involved with the Azerbaijan national team setup.

The defender is regarded as one of the promising players in Azerbaijani football and could now have the opportunity to feature with Egnatia in European competitions next season.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO
29 May 17:15
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

National team currently working in Baku before heading to Austria for matches against Malta and San Marino
Qarabag defender Mustafazada among Champions League’s fastest players - PHOTO/VIDEO
29 May 14:33
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag defender Mustafazada among Champions League’s fastest players - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan international ranked seventh in UEFA speed chart for the 2025/26 season
World champions Azerbaijan begin European mini-football title quest in Slovakia
28 May 12:13
Azerbaijan football

World champions Azerbaijan begin European mini-football title quest in Slovakia

The reigning world champions open their European Championship campaign today in Bratislava

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign
26 May 17:59
Football

Azerbaijan’s European quartet begin summer rebuild ahead of continental campaign

Qarabag, Sabah, Neftchi and Turan Tovuz are reshaping their squads for the new season and upcoming European competitions
Qarabag target Red Star Belgrade forward Xavi Babicka amid busy summer rebuild
26 May 15:16
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag target Red Star Belgrade forward Xavi Babicka amid busy summer rebuild

The Azerbaijani champions face competition from Omonia and AEK for the Gabon international
Neftchi youngster Murad Mammadov completes move to Cypriot side Pafos
26 May 14:33
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi youngster Murad Mammadov completes move to Cypriot side Pafos - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan U21 international joins a club that impressed on its Champions League debut last season

Most read

Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest
30 May 17:45
Football

Champions League final 2026: Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest

Paris Saint-Germain could become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to defend the title, while Arsenal aim to win Europe’s biggest prize for the first time
Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO
30 May 16:28
Football

Ronaldinho Shows Support for PSG Ahead of Champions League Final - PHOTO

Former Brazil star backs his old club ahead of the Champions League final
Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro
30 May 19:11
Football

Azerbaijan finish top of group after victory over France at Minifootball Euro - PHOTO

Three straight wins send Azerbaijan into the last 16, where they will face Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO
29 May 17:15
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan continue training camp ahead of June friendlies - PHOTO/VIDEO

National team currently working in Baku before heading to Austria for matches against Malta and San Marino