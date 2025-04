On April 9, 1996, the Azerbaijan national football team played its first match in Baku.

The match took place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, where the team faced Turkiye in a friendly match, Idman.biz reports.

The only goal of the game was scored by Rahim Zafer in the 48th minute, securing a 1-0 victory for the Turkish team.

Idman.biz