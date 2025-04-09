Montenegro head coach: "I'm very disappointed"

“Our players gave everything they had on the pitch. They fought bravely and never gave up.”

These were the words of Montenegro women’s national team head coach Mirko Marić following their UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on the 1–1 draw, Marić expressed regret over his team’s inconsistent performance:

"I’m very disappointed that we didn’t play the entire match the way we did after conceding the goal. If we had maintained that tempo for all 90 minutes, I’m confident we would’ve won. Based on our chances, we deserved the victory. But if you equalize in the 90+1st minute, you can't really complain. We’re still in the race for first place and will do everything we can in the match against Lithuania."

The Montenegro vs. Azerbaijan match ended in a 1–1 draw.

Idman.biz