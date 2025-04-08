Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"

"Today feels just like any other day."

These are the words of veteran footballer and coach Yashar Vakhabzade, who celebrates his 65th birthday today, in an interview with Idman.biz.

Vakhabzade shared that he has been receiving birthday wishes since yesterday:

"I’ll celebrate the evening with my family. Since yesterday, I’ve been getting congratulatory messages from fellow coaches, friends, and colleagues. Right now, I’m still going through them all and plan to respond to everyone tonight. Every year on this day, you realize you're getting older. Each birthday marks another chapter gone in life."

Reflecting on his journey, Yashar Vakhabzade expressed satisfaction with the path he’s taken:

"If I had the chance to live again, I’d still choose to be a footballer. Of course, as you grow older, you gain wisdom and start to see past events in a different light. For example, when we were young, we sometimes ignored the advice of our elders and coaches. Looking back, we realize those were mistakes. We usually listened, but there were times when gaps formed. I was quite emotional and aggressive on the field in my youth, and even today, I still carry some of that emotion. Let’s say a coach gives you advice during training—you might brush it off, but then during a match, you make a mistake in that exact situation and end up benched. That’s mostly what I mean. Overall, though, I’m content with my life’s journey. I’m grateful for today.”

Born on April 8, 1960, in Baku, Yashar Vakhabzade spent most of his professional career with Neftchi (1983–1989, 1994–1997). He also played for Avtomobilchi Baku and Mingachevir, Khazar and Kimyachi of Sumgayit, Nijat of Mashtaga, and Dinamo Baku. Vakhabzade earned seven caps for the Azerbaijan national team.

After retiring as a player, he went on to coach youth and U21 national teams, as well as club side Kapaz.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz