Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo has overhauled his personal security team, appointing a new head of security following growing concerns over his family’s safety.

The Al-Nassr star, currently residing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with partner Georgina Rodríguez and their five children, made the decision after reportedly receiving a series of alarming threats via social media, Idman.biz reports.

According to reports, the threats were serious enough to prompt police involvement, prompting the Portuguese football icon to take swift action to bolster his family’s protection.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Ronaldo has appointed Claudio Miguel Vaz as his new chief bodyguard. Vaz, a recognized security expert, has gained a significant following on social media, amassing over 12,000 followers on Instagram. He has previously worked with several other high-profile Portuguese footballers, including Rafael Leão and Gelson Martins.

Ronaldo’s move underscores his growing concern for his family’s security and his commitment to ensuring their safety amid his high-profile lifestyle in the Middle East.

