8 April 2025
EN

Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns

Football
News
8 April 2025 16:36
18
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo has overhauled his personal security team, appointing a new head of security following growing concerns over his family’s safety.

The Al-Nassr star, currently residing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with partner Georgina Rodríguez and their five children, made the decision after reportedly receiving a series of alarming threats via social media, Idman.biz reports.

According to reports, the threats were serious enough to prompt police involvement, prompting the Portuguese football icon to take swift action to bolster his family’s protection.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Ronaldo has appointed Claudio Miguel Vaz as his new chief bodyguard. Vaz, a recognized security expert, has gained a significant following on social media, amassing over 12,000 followers on Instagram. He has previously worked with several other high-profile Portuguese footballers, including Rafael Leão and Gelson Martins.

Ronaldo’s move underscores his growing concern for his family’s security and his commitment to ensuring their safety amid his high-profile lifestyle in the Middle East.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW
17:30
Football

Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Igor Ponomaryov, Sports Director of Sabah
Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"
16:49
Football

Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"

Vakhabzade shared that he has been receiving birthday wishes since yesterday
Arsenal midfielder set to join Juninho
16:27
Football

Arsenal midfielder set to join Juninho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has decided to leave the English club
Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?
14:24
Football

Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?

At the end of this season, Qarabag will undergo significant changes in their squad
13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"
13:20
Football

13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"

Javid Najizada credited his teammates for the win
Man Utd set to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap
12:46
Football

Man Utd set to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap

Manchester United are reportedly set to challenge Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap this summer

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor