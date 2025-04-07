7 April 2025
EN

Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE

Football
News
7 April 2025 14:39
17
Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE

Turan Tovuz plans to retain its key players during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Idman.biz, citing Apasport.az, reports that Alexandro Serrano is one of the players the club intends to keep.

The player’s contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The club’s management has already started negotiations with him, as the Western representatives are determined to retain the Spanish midfielder.

However, Serrano has not yet made his decision regarding Turan. He has asked for more time to think it over.

If the team secures a spot in the European cups, the player will stay with the club.
If they fail to qualify for European competitions, Serrano will announce his decision at the end of the season.

Alexandro joined Turan Tovuz from Hebar in the summer of 2023. This season, he has made a significant impact, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists in 30 matches.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton
15:39
Football

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton

The Croatian coach parted ways with the club following their early relegation
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten
14:13
Football

Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten

The XXIX round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sumgayit

Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"
13:50
Football

Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"

Kady Borges, the midfielder for Qarabag, spoke after their 1-0 victory over Zira in the 29th round

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor
WATCH: Guardiola slams abusive chants towards Foden in Manchester derby
13:03
Football

WATCH: Guardiola slams abusive chants towards Foden in Manchester derby

Man City manager Pep Guardiola condemned the abusive chants directed at Phil Foden’s mother by Man Utd fans

Most read

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end