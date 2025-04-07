Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE

Turan Tovuz plans to retain its key players during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Idman.biz, citing Apasport.az, reports that Alexandro Serrano is one of the players the club intends to keep.

The player’s contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The club’s management has already started negotiations with him, as the Western representatives are determined to retain the Spanish midfielder.

However, Serrano has not yet made his decision regarding Turan. He has asked for more time to think it over.

If the team secures a spot in the European cups, the player will stay with the club.

If they fail to qualify for European competitions, Serrano will announce his decision at the end of the season.

Alexandro joined Turan Tovuz from Hebar in the summer of 2023. This season, he has made a significant impact, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists in 30 matches.

