6 April 2025
Kakhaber Tskhadadze: "I hope to stay in the team next season"

5 April 2025 17:25
Gabala head coach Kakhaber Tskhadadze said this in an interview with CBC Sport TV channel, reports Idman.biz.

Georgian specialist spoke about his team's return to the Azerbaijan Premier League. He emphasized that they worked hard to achieve this result: "I said when I first arrived that Gabala is a football city. Despite the difficult times we went through at the club, we worked hard. We played very good football and proved that this team deserves to return to the Premier League. I congratulate my players. They worked hard and gave their best. Where there is such dedication, there will always be results. From now on, our main goal is to be first. I am very happy that we have not lost yet and we will try to finish the season undefeated. The results we have achieved are the work of the entire team. We are doing a lot of work both tactically and on the field."

Gabala's return to the Premier League was confirmed in the XX round of the I League. Kakhaber Tskhadadze's team, who faced Baku Sporting, won 5:0. Gabala, which increased the point difference with Baku Sporting, which is in 4th place, to 26, secured its place in the top "three" that qualify for the elite with 7 rounds remaining.

Idman.biz

