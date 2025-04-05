5 April 2025
3 more teams from the Qarabağ academy will participate in the international tournament

The teams of the lower age groups of Qarabag will participate in international tournaments.

The coordinator of the club's academy Aftandil Hajiyev informed "Report" about this, Idman.biz reports.

The expert said that the U-15 team will go to Antalya: "The U-15 team led by Rauf Aliyev will participate in the international tournament to be held in Antalya from April 16 to 20. There are very good teams. Even the Kuwait national team, clubs such as Fulham from England, Lex from the Czech Republic, Levante from Spain, Stuttgart from Germany, Partizan from Serbia, Gent from Belgium, Antalyaspor from Turkiye will come. In general, both national teams and clubs will participate in the competition."

The club official also noted that the U-17 team will participate in the Gothia Cup, which is considered the best tournament in the world: "We will participate in the Gothia Cup, which is considered the best tournament in the world. This tournament will be held from July 13 to 19 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The participation of our U-17 team has been confirmed. It is very difficult to get into this tournament. Because teams from almost all countries of the world are attending this tournament. As far as I know, more than 1800 teams will participate. Our U-11 team will compete in the international tournament in Poland. This tournament will be organized from May 22 to 26. Although they did not send the regulations, it is a good tournament."

Before this, it was confirmed that the U-14 team of Qarabag will participate in the SV EPE U-14 Youth Easter Cup international tournament to be held in the Netherlands.

