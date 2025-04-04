José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position.

Brazilian journalist André Rizek has made this claim, Idman.biz reports.

Reports suggest that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has shortlisted four candidates to replace the dismissed Dorival Júnior. The leading contender is Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal), while the other names on the list include Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), and José Mourinho (Fenerbahce).

