3 April 2025
Araz-Nakhchivan’s foreign star: "Qarabag is very strong, we must be ready for everything"

3 April 2025 17:58
Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian midfielder Carlos Jatoba has shared his thoughts on his team’s 1-0 victory over Qarabag in the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals.

The player told Sportal.az that while the win was important, the battle is far from over: “The match was tough, but we managed to succeed in the first leg. We could have scored more goals, but this result still gives us hope. Now, we face a much more difficult away game. If we continue playing like this, we can achieve a positive outcome. However, the first-leg result should not mislead us—Qarabağ is very strong, and we must be prepared for everything.”

The return leg between Qarabag and Araz-Nakhchivan will take place on April 23.

Idman.biz

