The 30th round of Italy’s Serie A has concluded.

The last matches of the day ended without a winner, Idman.biz reports.

The clash between Verona and Parma saw both teams struggle to break the deadlock, resulting in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Lazio failed to secure a victory against Torino. As the match neared its end, the visiting team netted an equalizer, earning a crucial point.

Serie A, Round 30

March 31

20:30. Verona – Parma 0:0

22:45. Lazio – Torino 1:1

Idman.biz