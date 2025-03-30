Faig Hajiyev: "A team like Qarabag comes out motivated for every match" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Turan Tovuz football player Faig Hajiyev to Sport24.az

- You lost to Qarabag with a score of 1:4 in the XXVIII round of the Premier League. What was the reason for the defeat?

- We prepared well for this match, like other matches. We wanted to score points again. The opponent took advantage of the opportunities that came their way and won.

- This is the first time this season that Qarabag defeated you. Maybe they came out more motivated yesterday based on the results of the previous matches?

- A team like Qarabag comes out motivated for every match. As you said, their lack of victories against us also increased the interest in the match.

- You can't win 4 matches in a row in the championship. What do you attribute this to?

- Of course, this situation worries us too. We must learn from our mistakes quickly. The upcoming We will try to be better in the matches.

- You were also suspended after receiving a yellow card in the match against Qarabag. You will not be able to play in the match against Sabail. What can you say about that?

- We are facing a difficult match. I would like to be on the field in this match and help my team. But I believe in my teammates. I hope that we will give our all in this match and win.

- If Sabah or Neftchi win the cup, fourth place will not be enough for the European Cups. Do you believe that you can take third place?

- We will try to do our best until the end of the championship. Time will tell how it will be.

Idman.biz