29 March 2025
EN

Agreement reached: Azerbaijani footballers in famous clubs in Turkiye - PHOTO

Football
News
29 March 2025 16:00
24
"Today we held fruitful meetings with the most famous FIFA agents and club directors in Turkiye. The footballers who have contracts with us will be on trial at the most established club in Istanbul. Our goal is for them to live the life of a legionnaire.”

Said Bagirov, the first official FIFA agent from Azerbaijan to pass the exam, told Idman.biz.

The head of QOLAT Football Agency, who participated in the meetings in Istanbul at the invitation of the most famous FIFA agents in Turkiye, said that there will be mutual visits in the future, and that several famous football players have already visited Azerbaijan in the coming days and want to watch the Premier League matches on site.

Bagirov, who announced that there may be surprises in the near future, visited the academy of Umraniyespor and met with the team’s head coach Bulent Bolukbashi and presented a list of players he is interested in.

"Several of our football players will be heading to Istanbul before the new season. I don't want to name them yet. Let it remain a secret for now. Next week, one of the well-known Turkish head coaches will visit Azerbaijan. He has even compiled a list of matches he wants to watch. These are the matches between Sabail and Turan Tovuz, Zira and Qarabag and Sabah and Kepaz. He has expressed his pleasure in working with us as a company," the head of QOLAT Football Agency noted.

Idman.biz

