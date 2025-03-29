29 March 2025
Kevin Medina: “It’s too early to decide the fate of the championship”

Football
Interview
29 March 2025 12:15
Kevin Medina: "It's too early to decide the fate of the championship"

Interview of Qarabag defender Kevin Medina to Futbolxeber.az

- How would you comment on the victory over Turan Tovuz (4:1)?

- Overall, it was a very interesting game. Especially for the fans. Both teams put their maximum effort on the field and tried to win. In the end, we got what we wanted. I’m glad that we won 3 points in such a tense, interesting game.

- Finally, Qarabag was able to defeat Turan Tovuz this season...

- Turan Tovuz is having a very good season. The team is truly commendable. True, we didn’t perform badly in previous matches either. I would say that somehow fortune was not on our side. But this time everything turned out well for us and we won.

- Did you like the atmosphere at the Tovuz city stadium?

- No need for further comments here. Tovuz stadium is always full. It is very pleasant to play in such conditions. I hope that other stadiums will have such an atmosphere. I would note that the only thing missing is the artificial grass. I think that if the grass was natural, everything would be even more perfect.

- You will face Zira in the next round. Can we say that Qarabag can decide the fate of the championship in that match?

- No, it is still too early to decide the fate of the championship. There are 8 rounds left until the end of the season. There are very important matches ahead. We are not thinking about the championship right now.

- The semi-finals of the cup are coming up. How realistic is the chance for Qarabag to win the “golden double”?

- This is our job and goal. We will try to win the “golden double”. We want to end the season with two titles.

Idman.biz

