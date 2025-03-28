Grand ppening of Turan Tovuz main facility

A new main facility building has been inaugurated at Tovuz City Stadium.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolxeber.az, reports that the opening ceremony was attended by Turan Tovuz Chairman of the Board Ehtiram Guliyev, AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev, Head of the Technical Sports Department of the Professional Football League Elgiz Abbasov, Executive Director of the Football Development Fund Tural Piriyev, as well as representatives of the football community and media members.

Funded by Huner Group, the construction of the building began in July 2023. The facility spans over 3,000 square meters, with four floors (including a basement) and 30 rooms. It features a fitness hall, meeting rooms, medical and physiotherapy offices, and dedicated spaces for coaches, doctors, and administrative staff.

For player recreation, the facility includes a large lounge equipped with table tennis, billiards, and video games. Each room is furnished with state-of-the-art equipment.

With the new facility now operational, the 24-room academy building will be fully allocated to the Turan Tovuz Football Academy.

During the ceremony, Turan Tovuz Chairman Ehtiram Guliyev and AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev emphasized the significance of this development for regional football. The event concluded with the symbolic cutting of the red ribbon.

