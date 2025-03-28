28 March 2025
EN

Grand ppening of Turan Tovuz main facility

Football
News
28 March 2025 17:49
18
Grand ppening of Turan Tovuz main facility

A new main facility building has been inaugurated at Tovuz City Stadium.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolxeber.az, reports that the opening ceremony was attended by Turan Tovuz Chairman of the Board Ehtiram Guliyev, AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev, Head of the Technical Sports Department of the Professional Football League Elgiz Abbasov, Executive Director of the Football Development Fund Tural Piriyev, as well as representatives of the football community and media members.

Funded by Huner Group, the construction of the building began in July 2023. The facility spans over 3,000 square meters, with four floors (including a basement) and 30 rooms. It features a fitness hall, meeting rooms, medical and physiotherapy offices, and dedicated spaces for coaches, doctors, and administrative staff.

For player recreation, the facility includes a large lounge equipped with table tennis, billiards, and video games. Each room is furnished with state-of-the-art equipment.

With the new facility now operational, the 24-room academy building will be fully allocated to the Turan Tovuz Football Academy.

During the ceremony, Turan Tovuz Chairman Ehtiram Guliyev and AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev emphasized the significance of this development for regional football. The event concluded with the symbolic cutting of the red ribbon.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

One of worst Starts in Azerbaijan’s history – Historical Review
18:47
Football

One of worst Starts in Azerbaijan’s history – Historical Review

Azerbaijan’s national football team has endured one of its most disappointing starts
Dani Alves – One year in jail, now acquitted
17:07
Football

Dani Alves – One year in jail, now acquitted

Former Barcelona and Brazil national team footballer Dani Alves has been acquitted of charges

Marko Janković: "I know players better than me have played less"
16:37
Football

Marko Janković: "I know players better than me have played less"

The 30-year-old shared his thoughts on reaching 50 caps for his country on social media

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Gurban Gurbanov drops in rankings, Fernando Santos climbs up
15:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov drops in rankings, Fernando Santos climbs up

The latest ranking of the world's top football coaches has been released

Cristiano Ronaldo's team eyes Premier League player
15:21
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's team eyes Premier League player

Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, is planning to add another player to the roster

Most read

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO
26 March 10:55
Football

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records
Health update on Michael Schumacher
27 March 14:37
Formula 1

Health update on Michael Schumacher

Following the accident, Schumacher was in a coma for a long time

Brazil suffers heavy defeat in World Cup qualifiers - VIDEO
26 March 10:12
Football

Brazil suffers heavy defeat in World Cup qualifiers - VIDEO

Matchday 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers saw intense action