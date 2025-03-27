27 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan national team’s worst streaks - Analysis

Football
News
27 March 2025 17:09
15
Azerbaijan national team’s worst streaks - Analysis

The Azerbaijan national football team is currently on an 8-match winless streak.

Idman.biz reports that the team has not won a match since head coach Fernando Santos took charge. Their last victory came on June 11, 2024, when Arif Asadov’s squad defeated Kazakhstan 3-2 in Hungary.

Since then, Azerbaijan has played six Nations League matches, securing only one point, and has lost two friendlies—0-3 against Haiti and 0-2 against Belarus. However, the current streak is far from the team’s historical worst.

Azerbaijan’s Longest Winless Streaks

1. 27 matches (2004-2007)

After June 2004, the team went nearly three years without a victory. The losing streak began under Carlos Alberto Torres and continued under Vagif Sadygov. Finally, Shahin Diniyev broke the spell in March 2007. During this period, Azerbaijan had 12 draws and 15 defeats.

2. 15 matches (1999-2001)

Between June 1999 and February 2001, Azerbaijan endured another lengthy 15-game winless run. The streak began under Ahmad Aleskerov, continued under Asgar Abdullayev, and ended with Igor Ponomaryov. The team recorded three draws and 12 losses.

3. 14 matches (1993-1996)

In its early years, the national team also faced a tough period. After a June 1993 victory, Azerbaijan went nearly three years without a win. Coached by Alakber Mammadov, Agaselim Mirjavadov, and Kazbek Tuayev, the team registered three draws and 11 losses.

Currently, Fernando Santos’ squad has yet to reach such extremes, but if results do not improve soon, this streak may continue growing.

Vugar Khayrullayev

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Coach resigns after 0:10 defeat: “I didn’t fall for the provocation”
18:14
Football

Coach resigns after 0:10 defeat: “I didn’t fall for the provocation”

The coach explained the reasons behind his resignation from the II League club
Sasha Yunisoglu: "Our national team has been in terrible shape for the last 2-3 years"
17:49
Football

Sasha Yunisoglu: "Our national team has been in terrible shape for the last 2-3 years"

An interview with former Azerbaijani national team defender Sasha Yunisoglu

Former Neftchi coach: "Using cocaine was the biggest mistake of my career"
17:30
Football

Former Neftchi coach: "Using cocaine was the biggest mistake of my career"

Former Neftchi head coach Adrian Mutu has spoken about the darkest period of his career

Azerbaijan - France match won’t be Hheld in Baku – CLAIM
16:34
Football

Azerbaijan - France match won’t be Hheld in Baku – CLAIM

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Adil Shukurov: "Experienced Players Are Not Setting a Good Example for the Young Ones"
16:15
Football

Adil Shukurov: "Experienced Players Are Not Setting a Good Example for the Young Ones"

Former player Adil Shukurov shared his thoughts about the national team's recent results:

Bayer finds replacement for defender headed to Barcelona
15:59
Football

Bayer finds replacement for defender headed to Barcelona

The German club’s top candidate for this position is Malick Thiaw

Most read

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO
26 March 10:55
Football

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences
25 March 12:54
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face Belarus in their next friendly match