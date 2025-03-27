Azerbaijan national team’s worst streaks - Analysis

The Azerbaijan national football team is currently on an 8-match winless streak.

Idman.biz reports that the team has not won a match since head coach Fernando Santos took charge. Their last victory came on June 11, 2024, when Arif Asadov’s squad defeated Kazakhstan 3-2 in Hungary.

Since then, Azerbaijan has played six Nations League matches, securing only one point, and has lost two friendlies—0-3 against Haiti and 0-2 against Belarus. However, the current streak is far from the team’s historical worst.

Azerbaijan’s Longest Winless Streaks



1. 27 matches (2004-2007)

After June 2004, the team went nearly three years without a victory. The losing streak began under Carlos Alberto Torres and continued under Vagif Sadygov. Finally, Shahin Diniyev broke the spell in March 2007. During this period, Azerbaijan had 12 draws and 15 defeats.

2. 15 matches (1999-2001)

Between June 1999 and February 2001, Azerbaijan endured another lengthy 15-game winless run. The streak began under Ahmad Aleskerov, continued under Asgar Abdullayev, and ended with Igor Ponomaryov. The team recorded three draws and 12 losses.

3. 14 matches (1993-1996)

In its early years, the national team also faced a tough period. After a June 1993 victory, Azerbaijan went nearly three years without a win. Coached by Alakber Mammadov, Agaselim Mirjavadov, and Kazbek Tuayev, the team registered three draws and 11 losses.

Currently, Fernando Santos’ squad has yet to reach such extremes, but if results do not improve soon, this streak may continue growing.

Vugar Khayrullayev

Idman.biz