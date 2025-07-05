5 July 2025
EN

WATCH: Chelsea set up semifinal clash with Fluminense at Club World Cup

Football
News
5 July 2025 09:50
17
WATCH: Chelsea set up semifinal clash with Fluminense at Club World Cup

The quarterfinal stage of the Club World Cup has kicked off.

The first match of the round featured Fluminense and Al Hilal, Idman.biz,

Three goals were scored in the match, with the Brazilian side claiming a 2-1 victory.

Fluminense will face the winner of the Palmeiras vs. Chelsea match in the semifinals.

Club World Cup
Quarterfinals

July 4
23:00 – Fluminense (Brazil) 2–1 Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
Goals: Martinelli (40'), Herkules (70') – Marcos Leonardo (51')
Another quarterfinal match of the Club World Cup, held in the USA, has been played.

England's Chelsea faced Brazil's Palmeiras in the battle for a spot in the semifinals.

The match ended with a victory for the European side. Chelsea won 2-1 and advanced to the semifinals, where they will take on Brazil's Fluminense.

The tournament will conclude on July 13.
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team head coach attends Diogo Jota’s farewell ceremony – PHOTO
09:15
Football

Azerbaijan national team head coach attends Diogo Jota’s farewell ceremony – PHOTO

A farewell ceremony was held for Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who passed away in a car accident
Turkish Footballer Offered Annual Salary of €20 Million
4 July 18:50
Football

Turkish Footballer Offered Annual Salary of €20 Million

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, linked with a transfer to Galatasaray, has become a target for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal club.
Gabala's foreign player: "It happened even sooner than I expected" – INTERVIEW
4 July 18:43
Football

Gabala's foreign player: "It happened even sooner than I expected" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Gabala’s Congolese footballer Domi Massoumou
Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev: “Everyone loves to talk about me” - VIDEO
4 July 18:34
Football

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev: “Everyone loves to talk about me” - VIDEO

Qarabag goalkeeper spoke about a remarkable goal he scored during a training camp in Austria
Aslan Karimov: “Gabala cannot be blamed”
4 July 18:04
Football

Aslan Karimov: “Gabala cannot be blamed”

Former Azerbaijani national team player on temporary closure of Gabala Football Academy
Murad Khachayev signs two-year deal with Neftchi
4 July 17:29
Football

Murad Khachayev signs two-year deal with Neftchi

Neftchi announces the signing of 27-year-old defender

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
4 July 12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident
Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team
3 July 14:47
Football

Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team

Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019