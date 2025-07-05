WATCH: Chelsea set up semifinal clash with Fluminense at Club World Cup

The quarterfinal stage of the Club World Cup has kicked off.

The first match of the round featured Fluminense and Al Hilal.

Three goals were scored in the match, with the Brazilian side claiming a 2-1 victory.

Fluminense will face the winner of the Palmeiras vs. Chelsea match in the semifinals.

23:00 – Fluminense (Brazil) 2–1 Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Goals: Martinelli (40'), Herkules (70') – Marcos Leonardo (51')

Another quarterfinal match of the Club World Cup, held in the USA, has been played.

England's Chelsea faced Brazil's Palmeiras in the battle for a spot in the semifinals.

The match ended with a victory for the European side. Chelsea won 2-1 and advanced to the semifinals, where they will take on Brazil's Fluminense.



The tournament will conclude on July 13.

