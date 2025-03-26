26 March 2025
EN

Borche Hristov: "There is a need for serious changes in children's football in Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
26 March 2025 16:10
29
Borche Hristov: "There is a need for serious changes in children's football in Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Borche Hristov, who worked in Azerbaijan at the Baku, Qarabag, Zira clubs, and is currently the director of the training center at the Football Federation of North Macedonia and heads the training strategy for national youth teams, to Sportal.az

- How are your affairs in North Macedonia going?

- Of course, I have obligations in the federation. Currently, I am at the UEFA B license seminar, I am slowly adapting to the obligations I have. As for Azerbaijan, I have repeatedly said that I feel at home there. I keep in touch with my friends and colleagues regularly. Of course, I miss Azerbaijan.

- What have you been able to do in North Macedonia already? What have you changed?

- In addition to my duties at the Education Center, I am engaged in the development of a national football strategy for youth categories. In short, this is a game model that will be implemented in club academies, academies under the Football Federation, as well as in national teams in the youth category. In addition, we are preparing the periodicity of the training process at the annual level. Of course, this is a large and long-term process that requires a longer period of time.

- Are you interested in the performance of Zira? Do you think the team will be able to maintain its second place in the tournament table?

- When I have time, of course, I watch Zira matches. I think they showed an excellent series in the second half of the championship and I hope that they will continue in this rhythm and repeat last year's second place result.

- Zira footballer Salifu Summa is of interest to many clubs this season. How do you think he developed in Zira?

- Suma is a very promising player, perhaps one of the most talented players in the league. He needed time to adapt and show his qualities, which are undoubtedly very high. Of course, the style and style of play, as well as the general management of Rashad Sadigov, played a role here.

- You have worked in Azerbaijan for many years and in different clubs. Do you think it is possible to see a different team as champions in the coming years, or is it difficult to compete with Qarabag?

- It would be good for Azerbaijani football if there were several teams that would fight for the championship until the last round. This requires systematic and continuous work by the teams so that they can compete with Qarabag. This also requires a long time. This will also be useful for Qarabag itself to improve further.

- AFFA has written a new strategy for Azerbaijani football. For this, cooperation is also being carried out with a Belgian company. What steps do you think are absolutely necessary to start developing Azerbaijani football?

- I believe that serious changes are needed in children's football in Azerbaijan. I mean, first of all, the conditions and organization of work in clubs. I hope that the Belgian program will help with their experience and knowledge. Perhaps it is worth paying attention to the sociological aspect and mentality that exists in Azerbaijan. I wish them success in their work and hope that in the near future they will start to see results in the youth category.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach
18:23
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach

The average age of the starting lineups was notably different between the two teams
Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"
17:59
Football

Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"

Subašić admitted he was surprised by the results

Vidadi Rzayev: "Our football is in a miserable state"
17:51
Football

Vidadi Rzayev: "Our football is in a miserable state"

Former Azerbaijan national team player Vidadi Rzayev has expressed his deep concern

Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"
17:39
Football

Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"

The Azerbaijan national team continues to struggle, suffering back-to-back defeats

Bayern suffer two defensive blows
17:24
Football

Bayern suffer two defensive blows

Bayern Munich lost two key defenders to injuries sustained during the international break

Another heavy defeat for Azerbaijan
17:10
Football

Another heavy defeat for Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team has suffered another crushing defeat

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
24 March 10:07
Football

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The match schedule for Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been finalized