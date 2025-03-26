Borche Hristov: "There is a need for serious changes in children's football in Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Borche Hristov, who worked in Azerbaijan at the Baku, Qarabag, Zira clubs, and is currently the director of the training center at the Football Federation of North Macedonia and heads the training strategy for national youth teams, to Sportal.az

- How are your affairs in North Macedonia going?

- Of course, I have obligations in the federation. Currently, I am at the UEFA B license seminar, I am slowly adapting to the obligations I have. As for Azerbaijan, I have repeatedly said that I feel at home there. I keep in touch with my friends and colleagues regularly. Of course, I miss Azerbaijan.

- What have you been able to do in North Macedonia already? What have you changed?

- In addition to my duties at the Education Center, I am engaged in the development of a national football strategy for youth categories. In short, this is a game model that will be implemented in club academies, academies under the Football Federation, as well as in national teams in the youth category. In addition, we are preparing the periodicity of the training process at the annual level. Of course, this is a large and long-term process that requires a longer period of time.

- Are you interested in the performance of Zira? Do you think the team will be able to maintain its second place in the tournament table?

- When I have time, of course, I watch Zira matches. I think they showed an excellent series in the second half of the championship and I hope that they will continue in this rhythm and repeat last year's second place result.

- Zira footballer Salifu Summa is of interest to many clubs this season. How do you think he developed in Zira?

- Suma is a very promising player, perhaps one of the most talented players in the league. He needed time to adapt and show his qualities, which are undoubtedly very high. Of course, the style and style of play, as well as the general management of Rashad Sadigov, played a role here.

- You have worked in Azerbaijan for many years and in different clubs. Do you think it is possible to see a different team as champions in the coming years, or is it difficult to compete with Qarabag?

- It would be good for Azerbaijani football if there were several teams that would fight for the championship until the last round. This requires systematic and continuous work by the teams so that they can compete with Qarabag. This also requires a long time. This will also be useful for Qarabag itself to improve further.

- AFFA has written a new strategy for Azerbaijani football. For this, cooperation is also being carried out with a Belgian company. What steps do you think are absolutely necessary to start developing Azerbaijani football?

- I believe that serious changes are needed in children's football in Azerbaijan. I mean, first of all, the conditions and organization of work in clubs. I hope that the Belgian program will help with their experience and knowledge. Perhaps it is worth paying attention to the sociological aspect and mentality that exists in Azerbaijan. I wish them success in their work and hope that in the near future they will start to see results in the youth category.

Idman.biz