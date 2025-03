The Azerbaijan national team has made a squad change ahead of their upcoming match.

Goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev has been ruled out due to injury, Idman.biz reports.

In his place, Sabail FC’s Alireza Mushtabazada has been called up to the squad.

Azerbaijan is set to face Belarus in a friendly match today. The game will take place at Bank Respublika Arena, kicking off at 21:45.

Idman.biz