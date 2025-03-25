European Qualifiers: England and Poland secure another victory - VIDEO

The UEFA European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue, with Matchday 2 featuring crucial encounters across three groups.
England faced Latvia in a match where Thomas Tuchel’s squad secured another convincing victory, Idman.biz reports.
The English side maintained their perfect record, keeping a clean sheet while delivering an impressive performance.
Poland also continued their strong start, clinching their second consecutive win in the qualifiers.
Matchday 2 results
Group G
Lithuania 2-2 Finland
Goals: Kučis (39’), Gineitis (69’) – Kairinen (4’), Pohjanpalo (17’ pen.)
Poland 2-0 Malta
Goals: Świderski (27’, 51’)
Group H
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Cyprus
Goals: Demirović (22’), Hajradinović (57’) – Pittas (45’+2)
San Marino 1-5 Romania
Goals: Zannoni (67’) – Cevoli (6’ OG), Popescu (44’), Marin (55’ pen.), Hagi (75’ pen.), Alibec (90’+4)
Group K
England 3-0 Latvia
Goals: James (38’), Kane (68’), Eze (76’)
Albania 3-0 Andorra
Goals: Manaj (9’, 19’), Uzuni (90’+2)
Idman.biz