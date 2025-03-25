European Qualifiers: England and Poland secure another victory - VIDEO

The UEFA European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue, with Matchday 2 featuring crucial encounters across three groups.

England faced Latvia in a match where Thomas Tuchel’s squad secured another convincing victory, Idman.biz reports.

The English side maintained their perfect record, keeping a clean sheet while delivering an impressive performance.

Poland also continued their strong start, clinching their second consecutive win in the qualifiers.

Matchday 2 results

Group G

Lithuania 2-2 Finland

Goals: Kučis (39’), Gineitis (69’) – Kairinen (4’), Pohjanpalo (17’ pen.)

Poland 2-0 Malta

Goals: Świderski (27’, 51’)

Group H

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Cyprus

Goals: Demirović (22’), Hajradinović (57’) – Pittas (45’+2)

San Marino 1-5 Romania

Goals: Zannoni (67’) – Cevoli (6’ OG), Popescu (44’), Marin (55’ pen.), Hagi (75’ pen.), Alibec (90’+4)

Group K

England 3-0 Latvia

Goals: James (38’), Kane (68’), Eze (76’)

Albania 3-0 Andorra

Goals: Manaj (9’, 19’), Uzuni (90’+2)

Idman.biz