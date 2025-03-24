Who Is Azerbaijan’s 'Ronaldo'? - RESEARCH

Cristiano Ronaldo recently set a world record by scoring in 22 consecutive calendar years for the Portugal national team. But who holds the record for Azerbaijan’s national team?

Based on 34 years of Azerbaijan's international matches, Idman.biz has determined our version of 'Ronaldo.'

Nazarov's record-breaking streak

The record for consecutive calendar years with goals in Azerbaijan’s national team belongs to Dmitri Nazarov. Despite Azerbaijan’s struggles in attack, the German-born midfielder managed to score in five consecutive years (2014-2018). The player, discovered and naturalized by former coach Berti Vogts, never finished a calendar year without at least one goal during this period.

Sheydayev equals the record

Nazarov’s record stood unchallenged for five years, but in 2019, Ramil Sheydayev began his own streak. From 2019 to 2023, he scored in five consecutive years, equaling Nazarov’s achievement. However, he failed to score in 2024, missing the chance to set a new record. In total, Sheydayev has found the net in six separate calendar years, though not consecutively.

Gurbanov’s longevity record

The record for scoring in the most separate calendar years belongs to Gurban Gurbanov, now the head coach of Qarabag FK. He netted in seven different years, with his longest consecutive scoring streak lasting four years (1996-1999).

Emin Mahmudov and Vagif Javadov both scored in five different years, but not consecutively.

Renat Dadashov has scored in the past three years (2022-2024) and could continue his streak.

Potential new record?

If Mahmudov scores in 2025, he will join Nazarov and Sheydayev with five consecutive goal-scoring years. Since he remains part of the squad, he has a chance to make history in the upcoming friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

Azerbaijan’s national team has scored 235 goals in its history.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz