Simeone could become his father's rival in LaLiga

Napoli's Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone might continue his career in LaLiga, where his father, Diego Simeone, is the head coach of Atlético Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Real Sociedad is showing interest in signing the 29-year-old forward, who has spent his entire European career in Italy, playing for clubs like Genoa, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Verona, and Napoli, Idman.biz reports.

A move to Spain would make him a direct rival to his father’s team.

So far this season, Simeone has scored just two goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Napoli. He has also represented Argentina's national team, earning six caps and scoring once between 2018 and 2023.

