18 March 2025
EN

Michail Antonio: “I was close to dying” - PHOTO

Football
News
18 March 2025 09:44
27
West Ham striker Michail Antonio is determined to return to football after surviving a near-fatal car crash.

The club’s record Premier League goalscorer admitted on BBC One’s Morning Live on Monday that he feels lucky to be alive, having no memory of the accident that left his femur shattered in four places, Idman.biz reports.

The crash occurred on a stormy Saturday in Epping Forest, with Antonio losing control of his car after leaving training. Seeing the wreckage weeks later made him realize the severity of the incident. “It gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It just made me realize how close I was to dying,” he admitted.

Despite initial fears that he wouldn't walk for months, Antonio is ahead of schedule in his recovery. A metal rod and screws were inserted into his leg, and though doctors estimated a 6-12 month healing process, he is already walking. “I was one of the quickest at West Ham. My body wasn’t the body of a 34-year-old before I had the accident anyway. I can still be sharp and still do the business. People have always doubted me. My mental strength is something I’ve always believed in. This is just another setback and it is not going to stop me,” he said.

While ruled out for the season, the 34-year-old remains focused on making a comeback, especially with his contract expiring. “It was one of the hardest things, the fact a new manager came in and I wasn’t there to show what I can do, with my contract up at the end of the season. The only thing I can focus on is me and making sure I am right. If I rush myself then that will be the reason I didn’t get a contract.”

Idman.biz

