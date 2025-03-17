Sabail Executive Director: “The head coach's resignation is due to results”

The resignation of head coach Javid Huseynov is directly related to the team's performance, according to Sabail’s Executive Director Firuz Abdulla.

In an interview with Report, Abdulla explained that the decision to part ways with Huseynov was not based on his comments during the press conference, which were unrelated to the matter at hand, Idman.biz reports.

"It’s not just about the match against Neftchi," he said. "The results during his tenure were deemed unsuccessful, and the decision to release him was made. He was invited for a discussion immediately after the match, but he said he would come and talk after the press conference. However, after the press conference, he did not meet with the management and left the training base. We have made our decision."

When asked whether compensation would be paid to the coach, Abdulla responded, "A decision regarding compensation will be made after discussions with him."

Sabail lost to Neftchi 1:2 in the 27th round of the Misli Premier League the previous day. Following the match, the club announced that head coach Javid Huseynov had been relieved of his duties.

Idman.biz