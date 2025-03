A new head coach has been appointed at Sabail.

This was announced by the press service of the Baku club, Idman.biz reports.

Elvin Mammadov will be the new head coach of the team. He has been entrusted with the role until the end of the current season.

Mammadov was one of the assistants to the recently dismissed head coach Javid Huseynov.

Idman.biz